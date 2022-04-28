Waves of scattered showers to move through this weekend

It was a chilly start once again today with lows ranging from the upper 20s northeast of Eau Claire to the mid 30s southwest. Eau Claire's low was 32 this morning. Temps warmed up to the low 50s this afternoon even though clouds filled back in. While this is warmer than earlier this week, it's still well below Eau Claire's average high of 63 today.
A few light showers are on radar this evening, and there will be isolated to scattered showers, possibly with thunder, through early tomorrow morning.
While tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, it will be dry spare a slight chance for an isolated shower. In addition, there should be a couple hours of at least a partly cloudy sky.
Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms return tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Expect a wave of these showers and storms through midday with isolated to scattered showers and storms lingering through the evening. Another wave or two is possible overnight and through Sunday.
Overall, 1/2" to 1" of widespread rain is expected tonight through the weekend, though areas that get under a few of those isolated showers/storms could have locally heavier totals. Temperatures warm, too, especially tomorrow when it'll be dry and have a decent amount of sunshine for at least an hour or two.
Highs will approach 60 and possibly climb into the low 60s. Lows will be in the 40s through the weekend, though highs will be cooler with the rain chances. It's likely that rain will fall at some point on Saturday and Sunday, though there will likely be at least a few breaks through the weekend.
Saturday will also have quite a bit of wind. While it'll remain breezy through the weekend, Saturday's gusts will be the strongest and could exceed 40 mph.
Highs in the mid 50s continue through the middle of next week. The best chance for rain next week will be on Tuesday, and that could be followed by more chances Wednesday night through Friday.
Those late week chances have a lot more questions on where they will track and have a better chance of missing Western Wisconsin even though all chances next week are in the "slight" category for now.