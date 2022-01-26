We crawl out of the deep winter late Wednesday, but we struggle to hold on to the warmer temps

Extreme cold swept over western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, but we are going to get some relief through Thursday. Unfortunately, it doesn't last.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until midday Wednesday due to wind chills down near -30. This can cause frostbite within 20 to 30 minutes.
Wednesday will be sunny as high pressure keeps us clear, but as our saving grace moves closer, we will get more clouds in the mix.
Winds will develop from the south out ahead of a warm front. Winds will be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will range from -30 in the morning, to near 0 by the late afternoon.
Temperatures will slowly rise above zero and eventually into the teens by late Wednesday. Our high temperatures will likely occur overnight as we inch towards the low 20s by early Thursday.
A few flurries will be possible in the overnight hours. Minimal accumulation is expected with a light dusting to a few tenths of an inch possible.
The "warmer" temperatures don't last long though as another cold front knocks us down again for Friday morning. We'll have lows back in the negatives with wind chills in frostbite range Friday and Saturday morning.
Beyond that though, the warmer temperatures do return to start next week. Those don't look like they'll last long term, either though.