We just can't escape Ol' Man Winter's grip. Wind chills and overnight lows fall below 0

The forecast has fallen back into the depths of winter. We just can't escape to the warmer weather... 

Wednesday will be the start of the cold spell. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing towards the mid 20s. 

Wind chills will be in the single digits as west-northwest winds come in at 10 to 20 mph. 

Overnight, lows fall into the single digits and places further north will likely see their temps near or below 0. Wind chills will fall below 0 overnight even as winds weaken into Thursday. 

Highs will be stuck in the 20s the rest of the week. Our next chance for sub-zero air temps comes in Saturday morning.

Our next chance at flurries moves in early Friday morning where we may see a trace to a few tenths of an inch of snow. Overall, we're -5.6'' on snowfall this season to date (38.4'' total). We average 51.2'' through the end of the snow season, so we still have plenty of snow to make up to get to average.

There are no big snow chances on the 7-day, so it doesn't look feasible in the next week or two. 

