We just have to get through the weekend, then maybe spring will spring for good

3 days. That's all the more you need to suffer before we can get rid of this cold again. A round of light flurries will be upon us though before we break free from winter.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and brisk. High temps will be 10-15 degrees below average, leaving us in the low 20s.
Wind chills will feel like 5 to 15 degrees as winds pickup out of the west from 5 to 15 mph.
Overnight, a clipper low will move into the valley and bring with it a chance for some light snow early Friday. Anywhere from a trace to 1/2'' of snow will be possible and it could lead to a few slick spots.
Snow will start before the sunrise and will end by mid-morning and then we'll just be partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the day with high temps in the upper teens to low 20s.
Winds Friday will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph from the northwest. Wind chills will be near 0 all day.
Saturday morning lows will drop down below 0. Wind chills could be from -10 to -20. Then, we'll see sun bring us back to the 20s, before we start to warm up into Sunday.
Next week we're free! 40s and 50s return to the forecast IF we can get on the warm side of the front. That part of the forecast may flop, but by Wednesday it looks like we could at least get into the mid 40s.