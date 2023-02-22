WEATHER ALERT: Major winter storm to continue through Thursday; TRAVEL NOT ADVISED Wednesday Night into Thursday

The first wave of two waves with our major winter storm is about to wrap up across the Chippewa Valley, bringing snow totals of 2-6".
The precipitation will become light, and even taper off for a time from mid-morning to early afternoon, but then round two will get going by mid to late afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the east-northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Heading into tonight, the snow will come down at a moderate to heavy clip areawide, and with winds of 15-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, that will create for blowing and drifting snow and near white-out conditions at times. That's why we are advising no travel tonight into Thursday, as this is when conditions will be at worst.
The snow will continue into Thursday morning but will gradually taper off in coverage and intensity as we head into the afternoon before ending early Thursday evening.
As far as additional snow totals go, most areas will see another 10-16" of snow with isolated amounts up to 18". Areas north of Highway 8 and south of Arcadia and Black River Falls are looking at 7-12".
After that, temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens below with wind chills in the teens and 20s below.
Another bout of snow is expected Friday night that will bring another trace to 1" of snow. Temperatures moderate heading into the weekend and most of the weekend is looking decent. Another round of wintry mixed precipitation moves in Sunday night into Monday, and this one could bring rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area. It's still a few days out so we'll watch trends on that, and should have better clarity on that once our winter storm exits the area.