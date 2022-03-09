Weather in a Wordle (and next snow chance)

High temps today were only in the mid to upper 20s for most, with areas south of highway 10 in the low 30s. These temperatures are about 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 38 degrees.
They are even further below the high temperatures we experienced just one year ago. Last year on March 9, 2021, Eau Claire hit a high of 67 degrees, which shattered the previous record high of 58 that had stood for 119 years!
Our forecast continues to look cold, so if we play a weather themed version of Wordle (Is this game still being played by people other than myself? I'm still addicted) and use STORM for our first guess, we note that the correct forecast word has an S and an R in a different spot.
Well, we had a CRISP morning today, so let's guess that next... We learned the middle letters are in the correct spot, so let's try something similar like BRISK.
Hey! That's today's weather Wordle (not a spoiler as that's not today's word if you're playing the game).
We'll have some more brisk nights as temps fall down into the single digits without much cloud cover tonight. It'll be partly cloudy at times before clearing by morning. Clouds build back in tomorrow, but highs won't be much better than today.
A few flurries are possible in late afternoon but a better chance for a dusting to maybe a half inch of snow arrives Friday morning along another cold front. This will be similar to the snow we picked up last night along a similar front.
Of course, that could mean some slippery spots are possible if you're trying to travel to the WIAA Girls Basketball tournament in Green Bay, so plan your travel across the state accordingly. Still, roads shouldn't be too bad and at worst it'll just slow you down a bit.
Another round of flurries is possible late Saturday night along a warm front that will lead to warmer temperatures beginning Sunday. Expect highs through early next week in the 40s before chances for 50s begin next Tuesday or Wednesday!