2022 Fall Report shows that we might be close to those gorgeous fall colors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are walking you may have started to notice the leaves start to change color.
Travel Wisconsin comes out with a report every year on how close we are to the beautiful array of colors. Craig Trost, Travel Wisconsin's Communications Director, and he said that we are very close to seeing all of the yellows, oranges, reds, pinks, and purples.
"We are still in a holding pattern right now, but I would imagine in the next week or so, you're really going to start to see those colors change," Trost said.
Right now, Eau Claire is at 10% to colors being fully at peak, with the peak on the third week of October. This is actually a little late, and that is due to us not getting as much rain. Our usual time of peak is late September, early October.
Colors could be less bright as well due to a drier summer, but depending on how the next couple of days are as far as sunlight, and precipitation, we may be able to bounce back to a more colorful fall.
Fall colors change due to chlorophyll which is what plants use to make energy during the summer and gives off the color green in leaves. When the days get shorter and cooler, plants stop making chlorophyll to prepare for winter, and the green color fades, allowing for the amazing colors during fall to become visible.
