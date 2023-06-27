 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality alerts continue across the Chippewa Valley as Canadian Wildfire smoke makes way to area

Air quality alerts continue across the Chippewa Valley as Canadian Wildfires continue

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin has the worst air quality in the United States Tuesday, and the Wisconsin DNR said it is having the most significant impact this season across all the state.

It issued a multi-day air quality alert that includes here in the Chippewa Valley. Officials with the Wisconsin DNR said we have bad air quality from a much earlier wildfire season in Canada.

Winds bring down the smoke containing pm2.5 or air pollution to the Chippewa Valley. The DNR measures air pollution through the air quality index and with enough air pollution in the air, they issue alerts for those who are more vulnerable such as children, the elderly, or people with lung issues.

In this case, the air is unhealthy for even more folks. Mark Werner with the Wisconsin Department of Health said this is an unusual event and that we haven't had this bad of air quality since 2011.

"Staying indoors with your doors or windows closed is the best way to avoid exposures to the high levels of pollution that we are experiencing," said Werner. "If you do have a respiratory or cardiovascular health condition that puts you at greater risk, and need to spend outside, a well fitted N.95 mask may be helpful."

Officials said that air quality will be the worst for the next couple of days but droughts in Canada will keep wildfire risks going for months which means potentially more air quality alerts in the future for the area.

News 18 meteorologists will continue to monitor air quality alerts and bring you the latest information.

