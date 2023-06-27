Air quality alerts continue across the Chippewa Valley as Canadian Wildfire smoke makes way to area

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin has the worst air quality in the United States Tuesday, and the Wisconsin DNR said it is having the most significant impact this season across all the state.
It issued a multi-day air quality alert that includes here in the Chippewa Valley. Officials with the Wisconsin DNR said we have bad air quality from a much earlier wildfire season in Canada.
Winds bring down the smoke containing pm2.5 or air pollution to the Chippewa Valley. The DNR measures air pollution through the air quality index and with enough air pollution in the air, they issue alerts for those who are more vulnerable such as children, the elderly, or people with lung issues.
In this case, the air is unhealthy for even more folks. Mark Werner with the Wisconsin Department of Health said this is an unusual event and that we haven't had this bad of air quality since 2011.
"Staying indoors with your doors or windows closed is the best way to avoid exposures to the high levels of pollution that we are experiencing," said Werner. "If you do have a respiratory or cardiovascular health condition that puts you at greater risk, and need to spend outside, a well fitted N.95 mask may be helpful."
Officials said that air quality will be the worst for the next couple of days but droughts in Canada will keep wildfire risks going for months which means potentially more air quality alerts in the future for the area.
News 18 meteorologists will continue to monitor air quality alerts and bring you the latest information.