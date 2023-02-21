Altoona declares snow emergency, parking restrictions to be enforced

 Skip to main content
SPRING PRIMARY 2023

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Altoona declares snow emergency, parking restrictions to be enforced

Car in snow

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The city of Altoona has declared a snow emergency for the latter half of this week. 

The emergency officially begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. and ends on Saturday at 6 a.m., and means that parking restrictions are going into effect. 

Parking on either side of the road is prohibited on some of the city's busier streets, which are designated emergency routes. Those roads are:

- County Trunk A, from Fairfax Avenue to Highway 12.

- Bartlett Avenue, from South Wilson Drive to County Trunk Highway A.

- Tenth Street West, from Spooner Avenue to Highway 12.

- South Wilson Drive, from Spooner Avenue to Bartlett Avenue.

- North 10th Street West and Oakleaf Way, from County Trunk A to River Prairie Drive. 

Calendar parking will be also enforced on all streets, as it has been since November. On odd number days, you can only park on the side of the street with odd numbered addressed. It is vice-versa on even number days.

