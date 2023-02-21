Altoona declares snow emergency, parking restrictions to be enforced

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The city of Altoona has declared a snow emergency for the latter half of this week.
The emergency officially begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. and ends on Saturday at 6 a.m., and means that parking restrictions are going into effect.
Parking on either side of the road is prohibited on some of the city's busier streets, which are designated emergency routes. Those roads are:
- County Trunk A, from Fairfax Avenue to Highway 12.
- Bartlett Avenue, from South Wilson Drive to County Trunk Highway A.
- Tenth Street West, from Spooner Avenue to Highway 12.
- South Wilson Drive, from Spooner Avenue to Bartlett Avenue.
- North 10th Street West and Oakleaf Way, from County Trunk A to River Prairie Drive.
Calendar parking will be also enforced on all streets, as it has been since November. On odd number days, you can only park on the side of the street with odd numbered addressed. It is vice-versa on even number days.