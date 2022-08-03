Chippewa Valley damaged by severe weather

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The neighborhoods and streets of Eau Claire are being cleaned up after Wednesday morning's dangerous storms.
Frequent lightning, strong winds, and damaging hail brought trees and power lines down, and according to emergency management coordinator Tyler Esh a couple of storm-related structure fires happened in Altoona.
Luckily, this was the only kind of damage reported with no one seriously injured.
"This storm happened at 2 in the morning, so the fact that we didn't have any really significant injuries or worse events is quite good. Hopefully everyone was able to get the alert whether it's through weather radio, phone app, or counties emergency notification system, some way they were knowing severe weather was occurring," Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County's emergency management coordinator said.
With power-lines down, Xcel Energy officials had around 22,000 customer's electricity affected at the height of the severe weather. This could be those that had their lights flicker during the night, to those fully without power.
According to Xcel spokeswoman Christine Ouellette, Xcel crews worked hard in the early hours of the morning, and got 70% of the power outages restored. Ouellette said there are still some without power in remote locations, which will take a little longer to restore.
"Some of the areas that I mentioned that were hit are kind of in remote locations, so it's going to take a little bit longer for our crews to get there, and to make the repairs that are necessary," Ouellette said. "Especially in the northern woods, in the Hayward area, it's going to take a little bit of extra time."
There is no estimated time when everyone will have power fully restored, but Xcel officials expect much of the outages to be fixed by the end of Wednesday.