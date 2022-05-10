Colfax shed went airborne in Monday storm while items inside undisturbed

COLFAX (WQOW) - A farm in Colfax was hit pretty hard by the severe weather Monday night, causing one of their buildings to momentarily take flight.
"Everything was still on the slab inside. Intact, in place, pretty much. The shed just picked up, went behind it and set back down," said Tom Shortess, owner of Friend of Colfax Farm.
The walls and roof of a small utility shed somehow managed to go airborne, then land a few feet from its original location, all while leaving items on the shelves that were inside surprisingly undisturbed in the original location.
The storm also ripped a few doors off another of the farmer's buildings and scattered shingles and tin roofing all over his field, with some of the larger chunks landing several hundred yards away.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado just to the southwest of the farm's location. They are continuing to survey damage in the area.