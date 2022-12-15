Community proves it is "Stanley Strong" one year after devastating tornado

STANLEY (WQOW) - An EF2 Tornado ripped through the rural city of Stanley on the evening of December 15, 2022. One year later, residents say they are finally coming full-circle.
The power was back out in Stanley on Thursday -- this time because of the heavy snow accumulated over night.
“Not looking forward to next year’s December 15th, that’s for sure," Mayor Allen Haas said with a chuckle. "Not sure what they are going to throw at us.”
Haas explained the city is in good place one year after the tornado caused nearly $2 million in damages. Several major businesses and homes have been completely re-built or are nearly finished doing so.
“The businesses that were hit hard are either back up and running or are close to back up and running,” Haas said.
One such business was Chwala’s Construction. Owner Bill Chwala was at a loss for words last December, when the tornado flattened his business' two main buildings. Today, two brand-new buildings stand in their place.
Across town, Todd Wundrow and his auto repair shop had a similar fate.
“The night of the tornado, when it hit, we had a phone call shortly thereafter that the roof was gone on the building," Wundrow remembered. The building he was referencing was the one housing his entire operation. It was damaged beyond repair overnight.
“Words can’t express how you feel," Wundrow said. "I mean, you feel for everybody that got hit. The trees that were down. Walking up to the building you’re just kind-of lost. You’re in shock. You’re numb.”
Now, Wundrow is just trying to decide the right day for his grand re-opening. After a roller coaster year, he said he’s starting to see the silver lining.
“Our community is amazing," he said. "The hashtag "Stanley Strong" was on are old building and we put that up behind us today.”
Inside his new building there’s a fireplace constructed of bricks from the historic train depot the city had to tear down over the summer. The structure was another victim of the tornado. Now, the fireplace serves as a reminder to himself and his customers that no matter what happens, they can pick themselves up and build something better.