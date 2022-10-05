Could Eau Claire get snow before Halloween?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some may be wondering if we are getting close to or have any chances of seeing snow in October before Halloween.
Our earliest first measurable snowfall, which is snow falling less than an inch, was on October 4, 2014, and the latest was on January 1, 1914. On average, it is November 5.
Our earliest snowfall more than an inch was on October 12, 2009. The average for this amount of snow is also a bit later, November 19.
Now when talking about measurable snow, it is snow that measures at least one tenth of an inch. Usually, we actually get snowfall before snow is measured, and is called trace. The problem with trace, is that it is snow that cannot be measured, so it's likely to have snow before our average of November 5. Last year, for example, we had trace amounts of snow on November 1, but our first measurable snow was on November 13.
When we look back in time, it may give us an insight to the possibility of seeing snow in October.
In the last five years, 80% of the time our first snowfall was in October.
Over the last ten years, only 60% of the time snow came in October.
In the in the last 20 years, 60% of the time our first snow was in November, and 40% in October.
These number show that recently, late October into early November is when we usually get our first snowfall.
However, this is only data and we will have to leave it up to mother nature to really decide if our first snow is going to be from now till Halloween, or is it closer to thanksgiving.