 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

NWS looking for more weather observers in Western Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
CoCoRaHS Flyer

Information on how to join the network of volunteer observers is at the bottom of this article.

First, here's why this network is so vital. Meteorologist Michelle Margraf at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office says "the National Weather Service uses reports from CoCoRaHS observers of rain, snow, hail, flooding, drought conditions, storm damage, etc. in our daily maps and models, and during severe weather operations."

CoCoRaHS is an acronym that stands for "Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network. It is a non-profit network of volunteers from all backgrounds with the goal of assisting not just the NWS, but also engineers, insurance adjusters, farmers, those doing mosquito and bug control research, among many others. 

Simply put, people volunteer to send back rain and snow reports once per day.

Furthermore, Margraf says there is a major need for more weather reports from volunteers in Western Wisconsin. "The more reports we have from the area, the better we are able to understand the weather's impact and support our mission to protect lives and property." 

Margraf says they can't have enough of these volunteers for multiple reasons. One is that not every observer is able to send reports every day, and the other has to do with how localized weather really is. "We are always amazed by how much the precipitation amount can vary in short distances, so the more observers we have in an area the better." 

The problem is, there are a lot of spots with very few or little reports in Western Wisconsin. The National Weather Service is looking for observers from any location, but especially in area voids. Margraf says, "There are several areas where additional reports would be very helpful, including north and east of Chippewa Falls, and south of Eau Claire."

NWS Twin Cities provided a map (below) of CoCoRaHS volunteer locations, and the lack of observers in especially rural areas is extremely apparent.

coco reports feb 2022.png

All that an observer needs to do is measure precipitation each day and report that to the network, which is available online to the general public along with NWS Meteorologists.

To sign up, fill out this simple application.

It does require you to purchase a standardized rain gauge available here. It is on sale (as of March 3, 2022) for $33.75.

If you would like to support this cause but are unable to dedicate the time each day (and there's no requirement to report each day, so if you miss days on vacation or doing something else, that's okay, too), there is a way to sponsor one for a school. Information on how to sponsor are available here.

For schools, it is a great compliment to STEM education. There are even lesson plans online for teachers or parents to follow along with their kids.

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags