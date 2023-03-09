 Skip to main content
NWS searching for additional weather observers in Western Wisconsin as CoCoRaHS celebrates 25 years

A network of weather observers has grown to over 20,000 volunteers nationwide. The network is known by its anagram, CoCoRaHS, which stands for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow network. 

While the community continues to grow, there remains a need for additional volunteers, especially in rural areas. Since rain and snow does not add up exactly the same in any one spot, having reports from as many different spots can really help meteorologists with the National Weather Service along with other entities that rely on precipitation data.

Meteorologist Michelle Margraf, NWS Twin Cities' Observing Program Leader, says there are areas of Western Wisconsin in particular where additional measurements would make a big difference.

Volunteers simply need a standardized rain gauge and only need to report how much precipitation falls no more than twice per day. Measuring rain and snow is quick and easy, and it doesn't take much longer to send a report in to the CoCoRaHS network.

To join, visit the CoCoRaHS website.

