NWS Skywarn Spotter Training 2023 class schedule

The National Weather Service has announced the locations of classes for their severe weather Skywarn spotter training classes, which teach what to look for in clouds to determine what type of severe weather is coming and which direction it's traveling.
However, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say this is a great class for not only anyone looking to become a trained weather spotter, but also for anyone who is scared of severe weather and thunderstorms as this class can give you a better understanding of how they work and where to stay up to date with warnings.
All classes are free and last about two hours.
Severe weather spotters are important to the NWS because there's only so much that the radar can detect. Even where radar detects rotation, spotter reports add a lot of confidence in a warning, and can even change the phrasing of the warning from "radar indicated rotation capable of producing a tornado" to "spotter confirmed tornado". Obviously, the latter is more likely to cause people to take the warning seriously.
NWS La Crosse online classes and all classes in St. Croix County require pre-registration. Those instructions, if applicable, will be listed below, however class information could change, so check out the links at the bottom of the article for the most up-to-date list of classes from each NWS office that covers Western Wisconsin.
Here is the list of classes accurate as of March 20, 2023:
Elmwood - March 22 - Wed - 7:00 PM - Fire/EMS Building - 225 N. Woodworth St.
Black River Falls - March 28 - Tue - 6:30 PM - Jackson County Courthouse, County Board Room - 307 Main Street
Eau Claire - March 29 - Wed - 7:00 PM - CVTC Energy Education Center, Commons Room - 4000 Campus Rd.
Alma - March 30 - Thu - 6:30 PM - Buffalo County Courthouse, County Board Room (3rd floor) - 407 S. 2nd St.
Augusta - March 30 - Thu - 7:00 PM - Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Station - 745 Industrial Dr.
Medford - April 6 - Thu - 6:30 PM - Northcentral Technical College-Medford Campus, Room M125 A&B - 1001 Progressive Ave.
Online - April 12 - Wed - 6:30 PM - Hosted by NWS La Crosse. Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3132205591948765271
Chippewa Falls - April 13 - Thu - 7:00 PM - Chippewa County Courthouse, Room 3 (lower level) - 711 N. Bridge St.
Hudson - April 18 - Tue - 6:00 PM - Fire Station - 2121 Ward Ave - Registration Required (currently listed as full, no more room): https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
Hudson - April 20 - Thu - 6:00 PM - Fire Station - 2121 Ward Ave - Registration Required (currently listed as full, no more room): https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
Online - April 25 - Tue - 1:30 PM - Hosted by NWS La Crosse. Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/581768524554936407
Hudson - April 25 - Tue - 6:00 PM - Fire Station - 2121 Ward Ave - Registration Required (currently listed as full, no more room): https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
Barron - April 26 - Wed - 2:00 PM - Government Center Auditorium - 335 E. Monroe Ave.
Hudson - April 27 - Thu - 6:00 PM - Fire Station - 2121 Ward Ave - Registration Required: https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
New Richmond - April 29 - Sat - 9:00 AM - St. Croix County Services Center - 1752 Dorset La. - Registration Required (currently listed as full, no more room): https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
Baldwin - May 6 - Sat - 9:00 AM - St. Croix County Highway Department - 300 Oak Ridge Pkwy. - Registration Required (currently listed as full, no more room): https://www.stcroixskywarn.org/training-schedule
More classes could be added in the future, but this is the current list for all classes in WQOW TV's 14 county coverage area. Click here for all of NWS Twin Cities' locations, and here for NWS La Crosse.
Other resources:
Role of the Skywarn Spotter (COMET Module)
Skywarn Spotter Convective Basics (COMET Module)
Spotter Course (COMET Module)