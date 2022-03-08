NWS Skywarn Spotter Training spring 2022 class schedule released

The National Weather Service has announced the locations of classes for their severe weather Skywarn spotter training classes, which teach what to look for in clouds to determine what type of severe weather is coming and which direction it's traveling.
However, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say this is a great class for not only anyone looking to become a trained weather spotter, but also for anyone who is scared of severe weather and thunderstorms as this class can give you a better understanding of how they work and where to stay up to date with warnings.
All classes are free and last about two hours.
Severe weather spotters are important to the NWS because there's only so much that the radar can detect. Even where radar detects rotation, spotter reports add a lot of confidence in a warning, and can even change the phrasing of the warning from "radar indicated rotation capable of producing a tornado" to "spotter confirmed tornado". Obviously, the latter is more likely to cause people to take the warning seriously.
Many classes require RSVPs. Those instructions, if applicable, will be listed below, however class information could change, so check out the links at the bottom of the article for the most up-to-date list of classes from each NWS office that covers Western Wisconsin.
Here is the list of classes accurate as of March 8, 2022:
March 14 - Wed - 6:30 PM - Virtual webinar via NWS La Crosse. Click here to register.
March 28 - Mon - 6:30 PM - Lake City, MN - Lake City Public Safety Building: 601 N 10th St, Lake City, MN 55041
March 30 - Fri - 6:30 PM - Virtual webinar via NWS La Crosse. Click here to register.
April 5 - Fri - 2:00 PM - Virtual webinar via NWS La Crosse. Click here to register.
April 5 - Tue - 6:00 PM - Hudson - Lower level of St. Croix County Government Center, Emergency Operations Center: 1101 Carmichael Road - Registration required: Click here to register
April 7 - Thu - 6:00 PM - Hudson - Lower level of St. Croix County Government Center, Emergency Operations Center: 1101 Carmichael Road - Registration required: Click here to register
April 12 - Tue - 6:30 PM - Sparta - Western Technical College Public Safety Training Facility: 11177 County Hwy A
April 18 - Mon - 6:30 PM - Augusta - Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department: 745 Industrial Drive
April 19 - Tue - 3 PM AND 7 PM (two separate classes) - Eau Claire - Chippewa Valley Regional Airport's large conference room: 3800 Starr Ave. - Registration Required: call or email Eau Claire's Emergency Manager, Tyler Esh at 715-839-4736 or Tyler.Esh@co.eau-claire.wi.us
April 20 - Wed - 7:00 PM - Menomonie - Justice Center's upper level meeting room: 615 Stokke Pkwy
April 23 - Sat - 9:00 AM - New Richmond - St. Croix County Services Center: 1752 Dorset Lane - Registration required: Click here to register
April 25 - Mon - 6:30 PM - Curtiss - Curtiss Fire Station (Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire Station 2): 100 Matthias St.
April 27 - Wed - 6:30 PM - Winona - Winona County Historical Society: 160 Johnson St.
May 3 - Tue - 7:00 PM - Barron - Emergency Services of Barron County: 1420 State Hwy 25 North
May 7 - Sat - 9:00 AM - Baldwin - St. Croix County Highway Department: 300 Oak Ridge Parkway - Registration Required: Click here to register
More classes could be added in the future, but this is the current list for all classes in WQOW TV's 14 county coverage area. Click here for all of NWS Twin Cities' locations, and here for NWS La Crosse.
Other resources:
Role of the Skywarn Spotter (COMET Module)
Skywarn Spotter Convective Basics (COMET Module)
Spotter Course (COMET Module)