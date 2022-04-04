Wisconsin's Tornado and Severe Weather Safety Week was April 4-8, but this information is relevant throughout the year. Thus, this article will remain on this wqow.com/weather/weather-news/ page all year. Included in this story are weather facts and tips on how to stay safe from all types of threats thunderstorm season brings.
Following are different topics the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team focused on this year in preparation for severe weather season.
LIGHTNING
Click HERE to learn about how to determine if lightning that you see is close enough to be a threat.
FLOODING
Click HERE to learn the risk from the deadliest threat of thunderstorms, and the deadliest weather risk apart from heat waves.
SEVERE T-STORMS
Click HERE to learn how Severe Thunderstorm wind gusts differ from tornadoes, and in some cases pose a larger threat.
TAKING SHELTER
Click HERE to learn how, when, and where to best seek shelter from a tornado and/or severe thunderstorm. Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer also explains what to do if you live on an upper floor apartment with no interior rooms, though the answer is never perfect and both every building and every storm is different.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM US
Click HERE for information on how to get warnings, the differences between a watch, warning, and emergency, and what you can expect from the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team when alerts are issued.