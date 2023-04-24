Explainer: What does it mean for a river to be at the mild, moderate of major flood stage?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rivers have been flooding across our region over the past couple of weeks.
The flooding that we've seen is some of the most significant in years. In fact, the Chippewa River at Eau Claire on April 23 was the eighth highest the river has ever been.
River gauges record the height of the water. For some rivers, such as the Chippewa River at Eau Claire, the gauge's zero point is at sea level. However, other spots such as the Chippewa River at Durand, the gauge is set to an arbitrary point that the bottom of the river will never hit.
The reason it isn't exactly at the bottom is because the bottom of the river is not constant, so we can't use the depth of the river to determine the flood risk.
Even though Durand and Eau Claire have different ways of measuring the height of the river, they both have predetermined river levels that if reached, would cause a minor, moderate, or major flood.
Craig Schmidt, a hydrologist at the NWS explained each of the stages and its impacts:
"Minor flood stage is usually the point where the river has left its banks," he said. "Might have some low land flooding. Really not impacting structures or even too many roads. Maybe one gravel road or something close to the river."
"You get to moderate flood stage, you're starting to impact some transportation. You're starting to impact water backing up into sewers and backing up maybe into basements. That sort of thing."
"And then major flood stage is where you're starting to impact either structures, major highways, major roads."
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire is no longer in a moderate or minor flood stage. However, at Durand, the river is still at a moderate flood stage.
River levels are still considered unsafe right now.
Our weather team will continue to track river recession.