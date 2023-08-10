 Skip to main content
Explaining rain coverage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When you're watching your local TV station or checking that weather app on your phone, you'll always hear or see the words "chance of precipitation" followed by a percentage. 

What exactly does said percentage mean?

To put it simply, it means that there's a 100% chance of rain but only a certain percentage of the area will see rain. One way to break it down is shown in the figure below. 

The higher the percentage means that more of the area will see rain. 

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team breaks it down into three categories when we talk about precipitation chances: slight, chance and likely.

  • Slight is for rain coverage between 20% and 40% (correlates to widely scattered)
  • Chance is for rain coverage between 40% and 60% (correlates to scattered)
  • Likely is for rain coverage over 60% (correlates to numerous or widespread)

