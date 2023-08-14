Fall colors may be here sooner, but not as bright

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It certainly feels fall-like outside, and you may have even noticed leaves beginning to change color.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Anne Sayers these changes might be happening a bit sooner this year.
Travel Wisconsin comes out with a weekly fall color report. Right now, Eau Claire and all of Wisconsin is in green which means no colors. However what you may have seen outside is a slight change in colors which means fall isn't far away.
Even if there is a slight change in colors, the temperature the next few weeks will decide on how bright our fall will be.
"In the autumn, those vibrant fall colors are aided by a succession of warm sunny days, cool crisp nights," said Sayers.
Warm days and cool nights as well as rain helps with the production of the vibrant fall color. This year, Eau Claire is below average on precipitation, and nights are still mostly warm.
The combination of these can make trees prematurely change color, but they won't be as bright.
