Flooding potential higher in Chippewa Valley as wet spring predicted

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While we don't know whether the Chippewa Valley will have colder, warmer, or average temperatures this spring, it is forecast we will see above average precipitation for the season.
"We've had a lot more liquid on the ground, locked in the snow that we've had in year's past and we are expecting more in the next couple of weeks," said Bill Borghoff, a National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist. "The probabilities of greater than average arial extent of flooding is going to continue to increase."
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire Rivers have a 55% chance of seeing minor flooding and a 40- 50% chance of seeing moderate flooding. On average, we only have 15% chance of minor flooding and a 7% chance of moderate.
For Durand, the Chippewa River will likely flood with an over 90% chance of minor flooding and a 53% chance of climbing above the moderate flood stage. This is well above Durand's average of 42% chance of minor flooding and 12% chance for moderate.
According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding means minimal or no property damage but possibly some public threat. Moderate flooding, though, can cause damage to structures and roads near streams. With potentially more flooding this spring, be extra cautious around rivers and streams.
Valerie Desio, an official with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said another thing that you can do is get snow away from your house.
"We all snow blow it up to the house, it sits right on the foundation, and when it melts, it will seep into your foundation and cause leaks in your house.
She also recommends clearing storm drains to help prevent flooding.