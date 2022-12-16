Four emergency warming shelters open in Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - For many power is still out following Thursday night's storm, and Washburn County Emergency management is helping to ensure residents are not left out in the cold.
The following four locations will be open as long as needed with the current state of power within the county. The shelter's will be reassessed at 4 p.m. daily.
Town of Chicag Town Hall
W8499 Highway 77, Chicog
715-466-4129
Village of Minong Hall
123 5th Ave, Minong
715-939-0938
Shell Lake Community Center
100 W. Lake Drive, Shell Lake
Minong Town Hall
W7095 Nancy Lake Road, Minong
Emergency management also asks Washburn County residents to check on their neighbors, and stay away from downed powerlines.
You can call 715-520-2479 for Shelter Operations questions.