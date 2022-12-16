 Skip to main content
Four emergency warming shelters open in Washburn County

Snow covered trees

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - For many power is still out following Thursday night's storm, and Washburn County Emergency management is helping to ensure residents are not left out in the cold.

The following four locations will be open as long as needed with the current state of power within the county. The shelter's will be reassessed at 4 p.m. daily. 

Town of Chicag Town Hall

W8499 Highway 77, Chicog

715-466-4129

Village of Minong Hall

123 5th Ave, Minong

715-939-0938

Shell Lake Community Center

100 W. Lake Drive, Shell Lake

Minong Town Hall

W7095 Nancy Lake Road, Minong

Emergency management also asks Washburn County residents to check on their neighbors, and stay away from downed powerlines.

You can call 715-520-2479 for Shelter Operations questions. 

