Hail closes Rice Lake Walmart, damages cars

hail damage

Skylight of the Rice Lake Walmart

 Cami Engel

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Storm damage closed down the Rice Lake Walmart Wednesday night.

Video captured hail breaking through a window on the roof of the store, sending hail, rain and glass to the floor. 

Video of the incident was captured by Olson Ging.

According to a Facebook post, the Rice Lake Walmart announced it was closed due to the damage, and to check back on when the store will reopen.

The hail also left cars damaged. A viewer sent this photo in. Hail not only left dozens of dents, it broke the windshield. 

Damaged Car

