Hail closes Rice Lake Walmart, damages cars

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Storm damage closed down the Rice Lake Walmart Wednesday night.
Video captured hail breaking through a window on the roof of the store, sending hail, rain and glass to the floor.
Video of the incident was captured by Olson Ging.
According to a Facebook post, the Rice Lake Walmart announced it was closed due to the damage, and to check back on when the store will reopen.
The hail also left cars damaged. A viewer sent this photo in. Hail not only left dozens of dents, it broke the windshield.