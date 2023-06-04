Haze seen across Eau Claire as DNR issues red air quality alert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Haze can be seen in the Chippewa Valley Sunday as a result of wildfires in Canada.
The DNR has issued a red air quality alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for all people to breath in, not just sensitive groups. The National Weather Service alert recommends everyone should "reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors."
This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
According to the DNR, the smoke being seen locally is from fires in Quebec. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports on Sunday that there are over 100 fires in the province currently and more than 10,000 people have been evacuated.
The alert goes until 8 a.m. on Monday.