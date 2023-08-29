Idalia now Category 2 hurricane as it lashes the Florida coast and officials warn of ‘potential for death and catastrophic devastation’

(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 storm as it approaches Florida, threatening a potentially catastrophic collision with the state’s west coast while officials plead with residents to evacuate.
The storm was packing 100 mph winds Tuesday evening, and its outer bands have been lashing Florida for hours, already causing flooding in some coastal areas. By Tuesday night, parts of the state’s Gulf Coast should expect “life-threatening” storm surge – when the storm’s winds push the ocean onshore – and hurricane conditions, the National Hurricane Center said.
“There is great potential for death and catastrophic devastation,” the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office warned on Tuesday, saying coastal residents were ordered to evacuate. “Storm surge on the coastal regions are projected as non-survivable.”
Idalia will continue getting stronger until it makes landfall as an expected Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region, which includes Taylor County and is just southeast of the state capital, Tallahassee. Idalia will bring powerful winds and a potential storm surge of 10 to 15 feet to the area – high enough to stack a wall of seawater halfway up the second floor of an average building.
On the island city of Cedar Key, on the southern side of the Big Bend, Mayor Heath Davis urged residents under a mandatory evacuation order to leave immediately.
“This storm is worse than we’ve ever seen. My family has been here for many generations, we haven’t seen a storm this bad, ever,” he said Tuesday. All emergency services will stop Tuesday evening as winds pick up, the mayor said, adding he does not want to put employees’ lives in danger.
Cedar Key could be cut off by the high storm surge, National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said.
Parts of Levy County, where Cedar Key is, could see “powerful battering waves” and life-threatening flooding, and many buildings could be damaged or washed away, the National Weather Service said.
Storm surge was captured on video Tuesday by several residents in Fort Myers Beach, a community still reeling from the devastation it suffered from Hurricane Ian last fall. Florida resident Scott Martin shared a video on Facebook showing roads in Fort Myers Beach already flooded and the “storm hasn’t even hit,” he wrote.
The hurricane was roughly 195 miles southwest of Tampa at roughly 5 p.m. ET, the hurricane center said.
While the center of the hurricane isn’t expected to make landfall in the Tampa area, any wobble or shift in its track over the next 12 hours dramatically increases the region’s surge levels, which are already forecast to be dangerous.
Water is the ‘No. 1 killer’ in these storms
Urban search and rescue teams are on standby from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while the Army Corps of Engineers is set to support power generation missions, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday.
Beware of flood risk and heed evacuation orders, she advised, noting, “The No. 1 killer in all of these storms is water, whether it’s the storm surge that’s going to happen at the coast or the excessive rainfall that might happen inland that causes urban flash flooding.”
Storm surge accounts for nearly half of all hurricane-related fatalities, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says, and is the reason behind most storm evacuations.
State and local officials reminded residents they often don’t have to go far – tens of miles, versus hundreds – to get to a safer place.
“You do not have to leave the state,” Florida Gov. DeSantis said Tuesday. “Get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there and go back to your home.”
Storm surge could force water to rise up to 15 feet in parts of northern Florida, with “the deepest water … along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” the hurricane center warned.
Heavy rain could produce flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday across portions of Florida’s west coast and panhandle and southern Georgia, spreading Wednesday into Thursday into portions of the eastern Carolinas. Four to 8 inches of rain could fall from Tuesday to Thursday in those places, flooding streets.
“Everybody on that Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay up until Northwest Florida must remain vigilant,” DeSantis said.
What to know
As the storm makes its way to Florida, preparations could be seen across the state. Here’s the latest:
• Evacuations in at least 22 counties: Baker, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla counties have all issued evacuation orders, some mandatory. State tolls are waived in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties, DeSantis said Tuesday.
• Air and train travel halted: Major airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as Tampa International Airport suspended commercial operations Tuesday and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Terminal building is set to close Tuesday afternoon. Amtrak has canceled at least 12 East Coast routes and is modifying others.
• Schools close: 42 school districts have announced closures over the next two days, along with 16 state colleges and seven universities, DeSantis said Tuesday.
• Emergencies declared: DeSantis expanded an emergency declaration to 49 of 67 Florida counties on Monday morning. Several local jurisdictions have also declared emergencies. North Carolina and Georgia have also declared states of emergency.
• National Guard activated: More than 5,500 Guard members have been activated for storm response. Florida officials also activated eight search and rescue teams and stationed over 580 rescue personnel to help, officials said Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also deployed search and rescue teams to assist with disaster response in Florida.
• Power outages expected: DeSantis told residents to prepare to be without power. “If you are in the path of the storm, you should expect power outages so please prepare for that,” the governor told residents Sunday.
• Hospital system suspending services: Patients will be transferred from at least three hospitals: HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
“We want everyone to take this storm seriously,” Barbara Tripp, Tampa’s Fire Rescue Chief said during a news conference, adding residents also should clear debris from property and look out for neighbors who may need help.
“Once the wind reaches a certain miles per hour, Tampa Fire Rescue will not be able to respond,” Tripp warned.
With the storm forecast to strengthen quickly as it tracks through the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll be tapping into some of the warmest waters on the planet ahead of making landfall in Florida. If it does, it would join a growing list of devastating storms like monster Hurricane Ian – which leveled coastal Florida and left more than 100 dead – to rapidly intensify before landfall in recent years.
Idalia posed a “notable risk” of this phenomenon, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday, as it travels through the Gulf of Mexico.
Water temperatures around southern Florida climbed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas this summer, and temperatures in the Gulf overall have been record-warm, with more than enough heat to support rapid strengthening.
