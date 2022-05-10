National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down Monday night

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) have confirmed that there was at least one tornado in western Wisconsin as part of the storms that came through the area Monday night.
NWS officials said the tornado began just north of I-94 in the village of Rusk in Dunn County, and continued 6.2 miles northeast through the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax.
Wind speeds were estimated at 80-90 mph based on the damage NWS surveyors saw, making it categorized as an EF-1 tornado. Officials believe it touched down between 7:32 and 7:46 p.m. on May 9.
The NWS might confirm more tornados in the coming hours or days for our region.