National Weather Service needs more weather observers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Did you know that you could help emergency managers, state climatologists, and local meteorologists just from your backyard?
The National Weather Service is looking for volunteers to join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network. It's better known as, CoCoRaHS or "coco-ross."
Those in the network report how much snow they've gotten, or rain. They can also report on any storm damage they see.
Michelle Margraf, an observing program leader for NWS, said having people providing that information helps them forecast for future disasters.
"As this winter has gone on, we've obviously had more snow than we normally see, so all the measurements of snow and precipitation throughout the winter have helped us look ahead to the spring flood outlook to see what the potential is for flooding as the snow melts," said Margraf.
She also said that all you need is a ruler to measure snow, but you can also report rain using a rain gauge. Here is the link to sign up.