NOAA forecasts a colder than usual winter for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gives an outlook of the winter season through computer models, dedicated forecasters, and observations. With that information, scientists predict Eau Claire is more likely to have a colder than usual winter.
According to NOAA, the Chippewa valley will likely experience winter temperatures below average. Eau Claire's average high temperatures during this time of the year range from 23 to 27 degrees, so expect it to be colder than that.
If you don't like the cold and crave warmth, those conditions are likely to be far south of us.
This prediction is fueled by two things. The first is that Eau Claire and the surrounding area have gotten less rainfall and are still under a drought.
The second reason why we could be in for a cold winter is that the United States has been experiencing a La Nina. La Nina is Spanish for "the girl" and is a climate pattern that is known for colder conditions up north and warmer and drier conditions south.
Even though forecasts have us being colder than average for the winter, remember that any winter in Wisconsin is cold and has plenty of snow. This simply means that this year, the odds are in favor of being a bit colder than an average winter overall. And of course, we'll likely still see a relatively warm stretch or two as we always do.
NOAA experts are also split as far as snow for the season, putting us at a 50-50 chance having more snow than average or less.