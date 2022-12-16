Power out? Here is where you can stay warm

(WQOW) - Power outages continue across western Wisconsin, and while crews are hard at work on restorations, lights may not be turned back on tonight.
Related: Crews working to restore power to more than 10,000 in western Wisconsin
In Eau Claire County, there are multiple places people can go to warm up, charge devises and find assistance.
- Augusta Fire Department, 745 Industrial Dr, Augusta. Open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
- Fairchild Fire Department, 200 Town Line Rd, Fairchild. Open Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
- Altoona residents can to go Altoona Elementary School, 157 Bartlett Ave, Co Hwy KB, Altoona. Relief Spot will be open from 3 p.m. on Friday, December 16 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17.
You can also go to the Eau Claire or Chippewa Falls YMCA. The YMCA is opening their doors for free on Friday to those who need a warm place to sit, a hot shower or a hot cup of coffee. In Eau Claire they are open until 9 p.m. Friday, in Chippewa Falls they are open until 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
In Barron County, if you need a warming or overnight shelter, you are asked to contact the Barron County Sheriffs Office Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106, and they will make sure you are taken care of.
In Rusk County, people can warm up at the community center/old elementary school at E 6th St S. and Lindoo. Click here for more information.
In Washburn County, there are warming shelters located in Chicag, Minong and Shell Lake. Click here for more information.