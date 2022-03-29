Prepare to hear storm sirens; Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Monday

(WQOW) - Next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. So how is your county preparing?
Wisconsin is conducting a non-mandatory statewide drill on Thursday at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. The Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said that the times are split up for those to prepare at work or school and to prepare at home.
He added that these drills are a good way to keep everyone prepared.
"So that we can really have a coordinated state wide approach both Minnesota and Wisconsin to severe weather planning and help to really educate the public on some of the hazards we face in the summer months and some of the preparedness tips that should be implemented," Esh said.
All counties will continue to have their regularly scheduled drills for their sirens but a few counties will add two on Thursday, April 7.
In addition to Eau Claire's plans, Trempealeau, Polk, Pepin and Chippewa Counties also plan to test sirens at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m.
Dunn County will return to their monthly sirens on the first Monday of every month April through October.
Clark County will return to their monthly sirens on the first Wednesday of the month for spring, summer and fall months.