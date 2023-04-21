Final Severe Weather Safety Week topic: Creating your severe storm shelter kit

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.6 feet on 04/10/2013.

&&

Final Severe Weather Safety Week topic: Creating your severe storm shelter kit

  • Updated
  • 0

Some things to consider always having in your storm shelter

Sirens sounded Friday across Western Wisconsin at 1:45pm for the first of two tornado drills and mock warnings from the NWS today. The second drill was at 6:45pm, and again some sirens sounded.

The purpose of these drills is to make sure you're prepared and know where to go and what to have in your shelter kit. Today is the day to prepare yourself and your family before severe weather strikes, and is the main point on this Severe Weather Awareness Week.

All week, we've been building up to make you and your family storm ready. Monday's topic was on severe flooding and how that is more deadly than tornadoes. Tuesday was about severe thunderstorms and how straight-line wind gusts form while Wednesday showed you how tornadoes of different strengths damage the average home, which prepared you for Thursday.

Thursday's topic uses the knowledge from Wednesday and explores where your severe weather shelter should be in your home given that knowledge on how damage usually occurs. Once you know this location, there's just one more step before you are storm ready. 

Day 5- Are you Storm Ready.png

That step is creating a kit to keep in your severe shelter area. Remember that in many cases there isn't a lot of time between a warning being issued and a tornado hitting. At best, that warning will give you 10 to 15 minutes, but usually it's only a minute or two.

Day 5 Shelter Kit.png

Your kit should serve several purposes. First, it should have things to give you extra protection. An old pair of close-toed shoes for every person will help protect feet if you have to climb out into a damaged area. Blankets and pillows will protect from flying glass, as will work gloves. Having an extra bike helmet can give more protection.

Day 5 Shelter Kit2.png

A weather radio with extra batteries will help you stay informed. Other ways to stay informed are though cell phones and live streaming options, though those sometimes lag. If that's your best option, make sure to pack extra phone chargers or even external batteries to not run down your phone's battery while you're trying to stay informed.

If the power is on, a tv in your shelter that can get WQOW ensures you get the information from us as close to real time as possible as all streams will lag, and they'll lag more if more people are watching. WQOW News 18 is channel 18.1 with an antenna over-the-air. On Spectrum cable, it's channel 9 or 618. DirecTV and DISH are both channel 18.

Day 5 Shelter Kit3.png

A first aid kit can be helpful and don't forget about any medications you may need.

Day 5 Shelter Kit4.png

This next section isn't normally talked about, but it is quite important. Thankfully, you'll come out unharmed most times, and hopefully every time, you need to go to your shelter. So, while preparing for the worst is a necessity, don't forget to have some board games, toys, and snacks in your shelter. 

Extra clothes and diapers and don't forget toys and other necessary items for your pets, too. Having things to do will help with your mental health and help pass the time.

Day 5 Shelter Kit5.png

In the absolute worst case scenario, having copies of home insurance paperwork and other important documents can help begin the recovery process sooner.

Flashlights and a noisemaker of some sort like a whistle or air horn can help rescuers find you if you become trapped. Again, it's likely you'll never be in the worst case scenario because tornadoes target very small areas, but they do happen in Wisconsin and you do need to be prepared. Preparation is key when minutes count, which again just under 5 minutes is the average lead time of a tornado warning. 

The odds are that you'll never need to use the worst case scenario items, but if you need them you'll be happy that you created this kit. Even if you're never hit by a tornado, it is likely that you'll be under a tornado warning at some point, so those games and snacks and other things to pass the time and give kids/pets/yourself something to focus on is definitely something you'll use. 

Day 5 Shelter Kit All.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you