Final Severe Weather Safety Week topic: Creating your severe storm shelter kit

Sirens sounded Friday across Western Wisconsin at 1:45pm for the first of two tornado drills and mock warnings from the NWS today. The second drill was at 6:45pm, and again some sirens sounded.
The purpose of these drills is to make sure you're prepared and know where to go and what to have in your shelter kit. Today is the day to prepare yourself and your family before severe weather strikes, and is the main point on this Severe Weather Awareness Week.
All week, we've been building up to make you and your family storm ready. Monday's topic was on severe flooding and how that is more deadly than tornadoes. Tuesday was about severe thunderstorms and how straight-line wind gusts form while Wednesday showed you how tornadoes of different strengths damage the average home, which prepared you for Thursday.
Thursday's topic uses the knowledge from Wednesday and explores where your severe weather shelter should be in your home given that knowledge on how damage usually occurs. Once you know this location, there's just one more step before you are storm ready.
That step is creating a kit to keep in your severe shelter area. Remember that in many cases there isn't a lot of time between a warning being issued and a tornado hitting. At best, that warning will give you 10 to 15 minutes, but usually it's only a minute or two.
Your kit should serve several purposes. First, it should have things to give you extra protection. An old pair of close-toed shoes for every person will help protect feet if you have to climb out into a damaged area. Blankets and pillows will protect from flying glass, as will work gloves. Having an extra bike helmet can give more protection.
A weather radio with extra batteries will help you stay informed. Other ways to stay informed are though cell phones and live streaming options, though those sometimes lag. If that's your best option, make sure to pack extra phone chargers or even external batteries to not run down your phone's battery while you're trying to stay informed.
If the power is on, a tv in your shelter that can get WQOW ensures you get the information from us as close to real time as possible as all streams will lag, and they'll lag more if more people are watching. WQOW News 18 is channel 18.1 with an antenna over-the-air. On Spectrum cable, it's channel 9 or 618. DirecTV and DISH are both channel 18.
A first aid kit can be helpful and don't forget about any medications you may need.
This next section isn't normally talked about, but it is quite important. Thankfully, you'll come out unharmed most times, and hopefully every time, you need to go to your shelter. So, while preparing for the worst is a necessity, don't forget to have some board games, toys, and snacks in your shelter.
Extra clothes and diapers and don't forget toys and other necessary items for your pets, too. Having things to do will help with your mental health and help pass the time.
In the absolute worst case scenario, having copies of home insurance paperwork and other important documents can help begin the recovery process sooner.
Flashlights and a noisemaker of some sort like a whistle or air horn can help rescuers find you if you become trapped. Again, it's likely you'll never be in the worst case scenario because tornadoes target very small areas, but they do happen in Wisconsin and you do need to be prepared. Preparation is key when minutes count, which again just under 5 minutes is the average lead time of a tornado warning.
The odds are that you'll never need to use the worst case scenario items, but if you need them you'll be happy that you created this kit. Even if you're never hit by a tornado, it is likely that you'll be under a tornado warning at some point, so those games and snacks and other things to pass the time and give kids/pets/yourself something to focus on is definitely something you'll use.