Severe Weather Awareness Week day 1: flood safety

April 17-21, 2023 is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Each day, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists will explain different things relating to severe weather and how you can stay safe.
The first topic is not about tornadoes or thunderstorms, but flooding.
The reason is simple: floods kill more people each year than any other weather phenomenon except for heat, which is the number 1 weather related killer. The power of water cannot be overstated.
The vast majority of flood related deaths occur in vehicles, and it's not just river flooding that becomes a problem. Torrential rain from slow-moving thunderstorms can create flash flooding of low-lying areas.
It only takes 6" of moving water to knock a person off their feet, and just two feet of moving water will carry away a semi truck. The moving water can then take cars and trucks into deeper water.
The safety message, therefore, is simple: NEVER drive through a flooded road, no matter how shallow the water appears. It's just not worth your life with how little water it takes to move your car to deeper water.
In addition, the dirty flood water can make it difficult to determine how deep the water really is, and could hide the fact that the road has been washed out and isn't even there anymore.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!
Safety at home is simple, too: stay home. This works well in most cases, but if you live in a spot you know floods, then make sure you have a kit with water, food, and medications ready to go at all times and have a plan in place that includes what roads to take and where to go. Make sure someone else knows your plan and what path you'll take. If a flood threatens, simply enact this plan and you can be off towards safety in less than a minute.