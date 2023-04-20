Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4: where your house's or apartment's severe weather shelter be located

For Wisconsin's Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week April 17-21, 2023, Stormtracker 18 meteorologists have brought you a different topic each day.
Monday's topic was flood safety and data that shows how deadly floods are each year.
Tuesday discussed the differences between severe thunderstorm wind and tornadoes and why both can cause similar damage.
Wednesday went in depth with what types of damage different strengths of tornadoes can cause. This topic was designed to lead right into today's topic. Understanding the damage from tornadoes is key in understanding why the ideal storm shelter location is where it is.
To give yourself the best odds, follow this list in order from top to bottom. Most homes will not be able to check all the boxes, but I felt the need to include them for those that either do have an ideal setup or are planning to finish a basement and want to know the best way to incorporate a good underground shelter.
Because every home is different, every storm is different, and every situation is different in terms of what's nearby that could be used as debris if a tornado were to move through, no place is considered 100% safe. However, being underground in a sturdy building gives you an outstanding survival chance. As mentioned yesterday, very few tornadoes are actually capable of completely leveling your house or apartment building.
Here is the ideal severe weather shelter location, with characteristics listed in priority order:
First, you need to be in a sturdy building. Mobile homes, certain types of manufactured housing, and being in your automobile are not safe in any tornado. If you live in a mobile home or are on the road, know where your nearest shelter is and go there when a watch is issued. If you wait for a warning to act, it may be too late as while lead time can be 10 to 20 minutes, there are a lot of times it's only a minute or so.
Once in a sturdy building, get to the lowest floor. This, of course, can be more difficult in an apartment building, but we do have some apartment tips below as that question gets asked every year. If your lowest floor is a basement, go there. If you have a basement, your odds are pretty decent already. Try to stay away from windows or any partially exposed walls if your home is built into a hill.
Once on the lowest floor, the center of the building is the safest, but you do want to be in an interior room if you have one. Most unfinished basements do not have extra rooms, so again basement is preferable. For those that don't have basements or live in apartments, find a closet or bathroom that doesn't have an outside wall. Windows are usually the first to break, so you want to avoid being near them.
Your goal is to put as many walls and objects between you and outside as possible. Each wall adds protection from the flying debris as something that gets through an outside wall will slow down as it breaks through and probably won't get through the next wall.
As you progress down this list, again in priority order, you'll notice that you probably cannot follow all of this list, but if you have a choice of rooms at this point on the list, your house is quite safe. With a choice, choose a smaller room. With corners closer together, the walls are better braced to take the impact of flying debris.
Finally, you want something to take cover under, especially if you don't have a great setup like not having a basement. Even in a basement, going under a sturdy table or mattress can help.
Regardless of location of your severe weather shelter, you'll want to have a kit or a collection of things there to help you. What to have in that kit is the week's final topic we'll go over on Friday.
Back to the question we get every year about safe places in apartments. The basic advice does not change. Try to follow the above list as best you can. Large apartment buildings tend to have common rooms on the first floor or even a basement. That could be a laundry room or storage rooms. You want to be on the lowest floor possible and away from exterior walls and definitely away from windows.
Of course, most apartments in the Chippewa Valley aren't large buildings. Still, apartment buildings do tend to be built a bit stronger, and yesterday's topic on tornado damage shows that most buildings will withstand the majority of tornadoes with exterior and window damage.
If you find yourself without any first floor hallways such as an exterior entrance upper floor apartment, we recommend finding a place to go, and going there when a watch is issued so you have enough time to get to safety. You can also befriend someone living on the first floor in your complex or nearby.
Wearing shoes, a bike helmet, and using pillows/blankets can protect you from broken glass and other flying debris. Those are all a part of our recommended shelter kit that should be prepared before a storm strikes, and again that will be explored in depth on Friday for the final day of our Severe Storm Awareness Week topics.