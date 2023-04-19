Severe Weather Safety Week day 3: how tornado damage changes with tornado strength

Wednesday's Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week topic is all about tornadoes! Specifically, the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team wants to show you what typical tornado damage looks like to a typical house.
I want you to use this information to understand why meteorologists and structural engineers recommend going to an interior room on the lowest level of your home as your severe weather shelter. We'll go into more detail on this with Thursday's topic.
It's important to note that all tornadoes are different, all homes are different, and there's always the chance for even weaker tornadoes to pick up a piece of debris like a branch and throw it directly at your safety shelter. So, no place is 100% safe from tornadoes, but this is what we've learned about different tornado ratings using the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-Scale).
The good news is that 80% of tornadoes in the United States fall in either the EF0 or EF1 category.
An EF0 tornado will do some exterior damage, but you are generally safe if inside home away from windows. Understand, however, that EF ratings aren't assigned until damage is assessed after the fact once the tornado is over, so you need to treat all tornado warnings like it is a stronger tornado.
Tornadoes in the EF1 category will cause significant roof damage and can break windows in addition to causing damage to outer walls. Small trees can be uprooted and large branches can be thrown. Farm outbuildings can be significantly damaged at this level.
An EF2 tornado can rip roofs completely off a house, flip cars, and uproot large trees. With the roof exposed, those in upper floors are at risk to debris falling through the ceiling. As mentioned above, 80% of tornadoes are below this level, but 14% of tornadoes are an EF2, which accounts for the majority of stronger tornadoes as the remaining 6% are EF3, EF4, or EF5.
An EF3 tornado will do significant damage to a house and will likely remove upper floors and possibly even outer walls on first floor. This is where being in a basement or at least a good interior and windowless room of your home is necessary. The wind is strong enough to strip bark from trees.
EF4 tornadoes are among the strongest with just one category higher. An EF4 will level most homes, though you do still have a chance in an interior first floor room, though the chances are getting lower. Homes are generally removed from foundation but a lot of the structure will fall in place, so small interior closets and bathrooms give you a chance to survive with some injuries. Again, no place is safe in any tornado and stronger tornadoes lower your odds. Being underground in a basement is certainly preferable in all situations.
You'll need to be underground to survive an EF5 tornado, as that will completely remove a house from its foundation and can even strip concrete and grass from the ground. Your home will be in pieces and blown away from where it was. Thankfully, these are incredibly rare in America, and even rarer in Wisconsin. Only 6 tornadoes have been rated or retroactively rated F5 or EF5 since the 1800s in the state.
I didn't write this up to scare you. In fact, my goal is to show you that the vast majority of well built homes will be able to keep you safe for the vast majority of tornadoes. Again, 96% of tornadoes in the US are EF2 or weaker and 80% are EF1 or weaker.
Going to the lowest floor of your house, preferably a basement or going into a small, interior room is your best chance. You want to put the most walls between you and outside as possible to shield you from flying debris. Again, severe weather shelter location is Thursday's topic, and that will help you decide where your shelter should be. You can practice it during Friday's statewide tornado drill.
Finally, Friday's topic will be on what you should have prepared to be in your severe weather shelter to keep you even safer from the worst storms.