Similarities and differences between severe straight-line wind and tornadoes: Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 2

Tuesday, April 18 was day 2 of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness week in Wisconsin. On Monday, your Stormtracker 18 Weather Team brought you flood safety tips, and today's topic focuses on severe thunderstorms.
To be alerted no matter what severe weather threatens, download the WQOW Weather App. You can even go into the settings and check only
A thunderstorm can become severe for one of two reasons, both designed for when damage becomes possible. The storm can have, and more often than not has, both of these threats.
The first is large hail in excess of 1" in diameter as measured at the widest point of the hailstone. 1" or larger hail can easily cause damage to cars and possibly can damage roofs.
The other severe thunderstorm threat is straight-line wind gusts of at least 58 mph. While 58mph may seem like an arbitrary number, it is actually the conversion from 50 knots. At this level, damage to trees becomes likely, and falling branches can certainly damage cars and buildings.
Straight-line wind can cause very similar damage as tornadoes, and often get confused as a tornado. Both are powerful wind that causes damage, but they form in entirely different ways.
A microburst is the most common type of straight-line wind, and the other type, macroburst, forms in the same way but on a larger scale. Straight line wind begins as dry air enters the storm cloud. Moisture from the cloud then evaporates into that dry air. When air evaporates, it cools. That air is now cooler than surrounding air and begins to sink, accelerating as it sinks towards the ground.
Once the air hits the ground, it obviously cannot go into the ground, so it then spreads outwards. In reality, the storm is moving as this happens, and the wind will be stronger in the direction that the storm is moving as the storm motion adds to the wind speed.
So, while a tornado's winds go into the funnel and then up into the cloud, the straight-line wind gusts go down and out of the cloud. It's called straight-line wind because, unlike with a tornado, there isn't any rotation in the vertical. Once the wind hits the ground, it can spin like a steamroller wheel (but opposite direction as a wheel moving across the ground) as the wind curls back up after bouncing off the ground.
The end result is very similar to a tornado. That wind can cause extensive damage. Yes, higher-end tornadoes are stronger than straight-line wind gusts, but the vast majority of tornadoes are in either the EF-0 or EF-1 category: 80% of tornadoes in the United States are in those categories, and another 14% are EF-2. That leaves just 6% to the high end EF-4 and EF-5s, and those aren't as likely in Wisconsin- only 6 have ever had an F5 or EF5 rating.
So, while most straight-line wind gusts produce similar wind speeds as tornadoes, they also tend to affect wider areas than a tornado does and thus are more likely to impact you directly in your lifetime.
It should be noted that many thunderstorms that produce a tornado also produce strong to severe hail and straight-line wind in different parts of the storm cell, so these threats are not mutually exclusive.
The point being made here is that you should heed Severe Thunderstorm Warnings just like you would a Tornado Warning as they can produce quite a bit of damage on the same intensity as tornadoes.