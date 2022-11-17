Winter Weather Awareness Week: Hypothermia & the cold

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the middle of January. It's 20 below, wind chills are nearing 50 below. It's the part of winter that might have us second guessing why we live so far north, but we've all braved this cold before. Still, it's good to remember what hypothermia looks like, how you can identify it, how you can prevent it, and in the worst-case scenario, how you can treat it.
Hypothermia is a medical emergency, and you definitely need to call 911.
According to the Mayo Clinic, hypothermia takes place when the body temp drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If body temps fall below 89.5 degrees, it can be life threatening.
We can get hypothermia by being submerged in cold water or staying outside in cold temps for a prolonged period of time, especially after sweating.
If someone is experiencing hypothermia, get any wet clothing off and provide dry layers of blankets, or even skin to skin contact, to the center of the person's body. Bring the victim to the hospital!
Signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.
We all know covering the skin is the most important part to battling the cold and preventing hypothermia or frostbite. The areas we lose the most heat comes from our head, hands and feet. Covering in multiple dry layers, and not overexerting yourself in the cold with help you avoid hypothermia.
Wind can also cause hypothermia. Our bodies lose heat through a thin layer of convection. That keeps us warm when there is no wind. When it becomes windy, that layer gets ripped away causing us to lose heat faster. Which is why we focus on wind chill temperatures. This can also cause hypothermia, especially if clothes or skin is wet.
Lastly, avoid alcohol. It might make you feel warm inside, but it causes your blood vessels to expand which will make you lose heat faster, too.