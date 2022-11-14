Winter Weather Awareness Week: Vehicle maintenance and safety kits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Our first day of Winter Weather Awareness Week starts off with one of the more dangerous possibilities: being stuck on the road or ditch during a cold and wintery day or night.
On average, over 18,000 motor vehicles accidents occur every year due to winter conditions, according to the University of Wisconsin. So, if you are in one of these situations, how long does it take to get help?
"You may have an officer on scene to assist you in a matter of minutes or it may take 20 or 30 minutes if there's a lot of activity going on and a lot of people that need response to," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Joshua Maurer.
Although 30 minutes doesn't sound like a lot of time, you can start to have frostbite in just 30 minutes when your skin is exposed to temperatures 0 degrees or less.
"The important thing to remember is just stay in your car if you do become disabled or if you are to slide in a ditch. You are safest in your car," said Maurer. "Don't get out. Don't walk up to the shoulder of the highway, or think you're better walking up to a ramp or something."
While staying in your vehicle, there are some things that you should have prepared. The first is to have blankets, gloves, hats, or jackets to keep you warm. Also, have a first aid kit on hand as depending on the accident, you may need to use it. Having a phone charger, flashlight, water, and snacks can help as well.
Lastly, make sure you have a snow shovel and booster cables or battery jumper in your vehicle. Experts say that if you have at least a half of a tank of gas, you can run your car 10 minutes at a time to run the heat. But make sure that your exhaust doesn't have any snow blocking it, as you could get carbon monoxide poisoning.
"Being prepared can help with peace of mind if you are in a large event, where there are several vehicles in a crash, or disabled on the highway," said Maurer. "Knowing you have some supplies with you in your vehicles can help you remain calm."
Other than keeping things in your car, experts say to make sure to check your car battery, tire pressure, and your windshield wipers and fluid.