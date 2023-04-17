Severe Weather Awareness Week: What do the weather sirens mean?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Severe weather season is almost here and if sirens go off, you should take cover. However, what the siren means varies from county to county.
News 18 spoke with Valerie Desio, an official with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties, sirens go off when there is a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning.
Desio said they include severe thunderstorm warnings because those counties have a higher population, therefore more people are at risk.
"We have a large public outside space," said Desio. "Parks and recreation areas, and we do see a lot in Wisconsin more severe thunderstorms, so as a county it was decided to include those so that way then those that are visiting Eau Claire and utilizing those recreation spaces can stay safe."
When the sirens go off, they are not county-wide. Instead, the sirens will be turned on at specific locations where the biggest threat is or might be.
Desio said the sirens are only meant to warn those that are outside, not inside, so make sure you have another way to get weather alerts, like the WQOW weather app.
There will be a statewide siren test on Thursday at 1:45 pm and 6:45 pm.