Severe weather rocks house in Village of Knapp

KNAPP (WQOW) - Monday night's storms tore through several parts of western Wisconsin, destroying buildings and belongings.
The National Weather Service even confirmed multiple tornado touchdowns.
Rural residents in the Chippewa Valley are cleaning up damage from Monday night's severe weather, and one woman said she's shaken up.
"I'm just still overwhelmed," said Cynthia Brinkman of Knapp.
Brinkman was watching television when strong winds shook up her home.
"Didn't know where it was at the time, but then I was tracking Channel 18 with Matt Schaefer on the radar," Brinkman said. "It's just coming down in sheets. It's a gully gusher, but no hail and no wind. And before I could say anything, trees started coming down all around me."
In the morning light, the National Weather Service said those same trees provide clues as to just how much danger Brinkman and her family were in.
"Things that we look for is different kinds of trees, how healthy they were. If a dead tree or tree that was rotting on the inside is falling over, it's not as big of a deal. But I noticed the pine trees on the other side of the house, those look like pretty healthy trees," said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Related Story: Colfax shed went airborne in Monday storm while items inside undisturbed
It wasn't just trees impacted on Brinkman's property.
Sheet metal from her roof was damaged, lawn ornaments were thrown about, and one branch broke one of her windows.
"I was terrified. I've always been afraid of storms. Always, because I've been hit by lightning twice," Brinkman said.
She and her husband were not hurt during the storm. Her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors are now helping clear debris.
"They drive by. They pull in. 'What can we do?' Bringing food, bringing water, generators, whatever they can," said Brinkman's daughter Barb Klatt.
Klatt says they have a lot of work ahead of them, but they're happy to help.
"It's tiring and it's going to be long, but we'll get through it," Klatt said.
"I feel so loved. I do," Brinkman said. "I feel like everybody really cares about me and my husband because I don't know what we'd do without them."
Some people think it'll take a few days to clean up. Other think it'll take them weeks.