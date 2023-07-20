Slideshow: Hail in Barron County Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Taken at Christine’s in Rice Lake between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. Wednesday while the dancers sheltered in place. Theresa McHugh Kowalski Six miles NE of Cumberland Steve Walker Rice Lake Pat Kreitlow Barron/Washburn county line, 1 mile east of Barronett Richelle Anderson Hanson Golf Course fairway in Barron County after hail storm Skylight of the Rice Lake Walmart Cami Engel Golf ball size hail, Rice Lake wqow.com/pics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have a photo you want to share with News 18? Submit is at wqow.com/pics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 18 Eye On Eau Claire Local orchard and winery talk about the impacts of this year's winter Updated Apr 20, 2023 Weather News When will snow end in the Chippewa Valley? Updated Mar 13, 2023 Safety Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4: where your house's or apartment's severe weather shelter be located Updated Apr 21, 2023 Weather News 'Dangerous' arctic air returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus Updated Jan 30, 2023 Education Tornado and Severe Weather Safety Updated Apr 4, 2022 Meteorology It's winter weather awareness week In Wisconsin Updated Nov 18, 2021 Recommended for you