Strong chance of Northern Lights coming to Wisconsin this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You and people from across 15 or more states will be looking up to the sky to see the northern lights on Wednesday and Thursday night.
But did you ever wonder why they happen?
Experts with the National Weather Service said the lights are due to solar flares from the sun interacting with the earth's atmosphere. The interaction from that generates geomagnetic storms which produces colors in the sky which we call the Northern Lights.
A bigger than normal solar flare is headed to Earth this week and will create a more intense geomagnetic storm. This will create visible and widespread Northern Lights as far south as Kentucky on Wednesday and Thursday.
However, even with a prediction of a large solar flare it still isn't a guarantee mother nature will put on a show.
"Until we get to the point the actual solar flare or the corona mass ejection that occurs on the sun that occurs, we won't really have a lot of confidence the exact strength of the storm or the timing of when it might arrive here on Earth. That's typically in the more like 18 to 24 hour before the event kind of time frame," said Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service.
If you want to catch a glimpse of the lights get as far away from any other light source as you can.