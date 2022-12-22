The National Weather Service explains why this blizzard is "extreme and dangerous"

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service explains why this blizzard is "extreme and dangerous"

  • Updated
Blizzard Warning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Blizzard Warning from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. The NWS has not issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eau Claire area since 2019.

A NWS meteorologist tells News 18 these kind of white-out conditions only come along once every five or ten years. The reduced visibility -- combined with wind chills as low as negative thirty degrees or worse -- is a deadly combination.

“When you couple the cold temperatures with the wind that we’re seeing. The 40- to 50-mile-an-hour wind gusts. That’s what makes this one pretty extreme," Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the NWS based in the Twin Cities, said. "The winds usually aren’t that strong, but you have a couple of corridors there along the Highway 8 corridor and the interstate 94 corridor where it’s a lot more open. And so, those are the areas where we could be seeing those white-out conditions tomorrow, and they’re also the major travel corridors as well.”

The bottom line from the NWS? Stay home. The low- to no-visibility conditions with a storm like this makes it impossible to drive safely. The NWS projects conditions should start to clear up on Saturday morning, and be clear enough for safe travel by afternoon.

