The National Weather Service explains why this blizzard is "extreme and dangerous"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Blizzard Warning from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. The NWS has not issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eau Claire area since 2019.
A NWS meteorologist tells News 18 these kind of white-out conditions only come along once every five or ten years. The reduced visibility -- combined with wind chills as low as negative thirty degrees or worse -- is a deadly combination.
“When you couple the cold temperatures with the wind that we’re seeing. The 40- to 50-mile-an-hour wind gusts. That’s what makes this one pretty extreme," Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the NWS based in the Twin Cities, said. "The winds usually aren’t that strong, but you have a couple of corridors there along the Highway 8 corridor and the interstate 94 corridor where it’s a lot more open. And so, those are the areas where we could be seeing those white-out conditions tomorrow, and they’re also the major travel corridors as well.”
The bottom line from the NWS? Stay home. The low- to no-visibility conditions with a storm like this makes it impossible to drive safely. The NWS projects conditions should start to clear up on Saturday morning, and be clear enough for safe travel by afternoon.