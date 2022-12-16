Update: Crews working to restore power to more than 9,000 in western Wisconsin

Update: As of 3:50 p.m., Xcel officials say 9,300 customers are still without power in our region.
(WQOW) - Xcel customers can expect to get their power back this weekend, but for some that might come sooner than others.
Xcel officials said as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, about 11,500 customers in our region are without power.
In Eau Claire, it is anticipated that 80% of those currently without power will be restored by Friday night. The remaining 20% should see power restored sometime Saturday morning, according to officials. The YMCA in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have opened their doors to anyone who needs a place to warm up (more information at the bottom of this story).
Farther north in the Rice Lake and Hayward areas, crews anticipate working on power restoration through late Saturday. The Rice Lake Police Department said on social media Friday their local utilities are receiving assistance from neighboring states to get power back on.
The power outages are attributed to the wet, heavy snow received Thursday morning, causing downed powerlines and tree limbs. Xcel said Friday morning almost 60,000 customers who lost power have seen it restored.
"More than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are mobilized in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on," said Chris Ouellette, Senior Media Relations Representative with Xcel Energy in a media update.
Xcel customers can see their outage map for restoration times.
