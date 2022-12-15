 Skip to main content
What should you do if you see a downed power line?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The heavy wet snow that blanketed the Chippewa Valley overnight also downed some power lines.

Officials with Xcel Energy say the most important thing to do if you encounter a downed powerline is to keep away, and give them a call.

"It's not something that everybody sees all the time — power lines down especially in backyards, if you live in an area where we still have the overhead lines — so stay away from them, keep your children away from them and just give us a call," said Chris Ouellette. 

If you encounter a downed powerline, you can contact Xcel at 8000-895-1999. Click here to see more about area power outages.

