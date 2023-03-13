When will snow end in the Chippewa Valley?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This already snowy winter could continue at least another month. Even if we don't get any more snow, this winter would be Eau Claire's tenth snowiest on record.
So far this month alone, we have had almost 15" of snowfall, above March's average with still over half the month to go.
Going forward, April still averages some snow, and the April record is over 30" from nearly 100 years ago. Since the 1920s, we've gotten over a foot of snow in April only three times.
May has been good to us the past couple years, but snow is still possible. Remember May of 2013? That's when we had 9.3" of snow during the first week.
The good news is that if we do have snow in April or even May, it probably won't stick around for too long. By April our high temperature is in the 40s, and in May, in the 50s. With these temperatures, it melts quickly.