WI law prevents electricity from being disconnected during heat advisories, warnings

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Did you know that under Wisconsin law, utility companies can't shut off your electricity during an excessive heat warning?
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) made that announcement in a press release sent out Tuesday. The PSC reports your electricity can't be disconnected during a heat advisory, heat warning or heat emergency issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Chippewa Valley and much of western Wisconsin is under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday night.
It's also important to note that during a heat advisory or warning, a utility is required to attempt to reconnect services to places where electricity has been disconnected if the health of the person who lives there is in danger from the heat.