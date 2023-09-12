Will the first frost come early this year?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may need to bring in your plants Tuesday night as our Stormtracker 18 meteorologists forecast a cold Wednesday morning and potentially our first frost. But is our first frost a bit too early?
Just one week ago, the Chippewa Valley was sweltering with a record high of 100 degrees. This week we are getting cooler with a forecast low of 39 degrees for Wednesday morning which could mean our first frost for the year, killing some plants that are left outside.
Frost is when you see little white crystals on the grass outside. It forms when nights are cold along with a clear sky and light wind.
"If it's too dry, then you won't get those ice crystals forming," said Meteorologist Jacob Beitlich with the National Weather Service. "If it's too moist, if dewpoints are above 32 degrees, above freezing, then you'll get more of a dew and less of a frost."
Frost is tough to track with climate records because it doesn't form at set temperatures since moisture and wind also factor in, but generally lows need to be 36 degrees or colder to form. That happens on September 25 in an average year, meaning that if it happens Wednesday morning it would be about two weeks early.
This is different from the first freeze. We see that when the air temperature hits 32 degrees. Our average for our first is freeze is September 30.
