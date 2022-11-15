Winter Weather Awareness Week: How Stormtracker 18 forecasts for snow

(WQOW) - There you are, sitting on the couch with your favorite snack. It's a Tuesday night in the middle of December, and after a long day of work you see Matt, Jeremy or Justin come on the news and tell you we're expecting a big winter storm.
Ugghhh, right? Here we go again.
Well for this Winter Weather Awareness topic we want to show you how we forecast winter storms.
There are 4 main challenges we face:
- Figuring out the track of the storm
- Estimating the timing, intensity and duration
- Deciphering the precipitation type
- Figuring out the snowfall ratios
Our forecasting models start developing patterns with multiple outcomes about a week away from a storm. Trends start becoming more or less likely by day four. Inside three days we have a good idea if we're getting hit by the storm or not, and details of location, timing and snowfall amounts are best defined within a day or two of the storm.
As you know, things change. It only takes a system shift 30 to 50 miles or a thin slot of dry air to throw off an entire forecast. But even if all of that aligns perfectly, we still have to look at temperatures throughout the atmosphere and how much moisture we have available.
When temps are completely above freezing through the entire column from cloud to the ground, we get rain. When we have layers of cold between layers of warm, we can get freezing rain, sleet, graupel, or a mix of all three.
Obviously, if the whole column is frozen, we get snow. This all affects how much snow will tally up.
But not all snow is the same. Say we have once inch of water ready for drop off, but the air temp from the cloud to the ground is around 34 degrees; that gives us a wet heavy snowfall equivalent of only 5 inches.
That same one inch of water would produce 10 inches of snow if temps were near 30 degrees. And if we had one inch of water fall as snow at 18 degrees, that would give us a whopping 19 inches of light fluffy snow.
Now, rarely do we get a snowstorm that has consistent temps throughout the atmosphere. Add in varying model guidance of timing, intensity, and location — plus ever-changing conditions throughout the storm event and,
well, it's better to plan for the worst than get caught in a storm.