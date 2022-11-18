Winter Weather Awareness Week: Snow safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While the greatest threats from winter weather come when driving, a close second is injuries from clearing snow.
The best advice we can give is to know your physical limits. Heart attacks are unfortunately common just after a snowstorm. The combination of colder temps constricting blood vessels and the strenuous exercise of shoveling snow can be deadly to even those without heart issues.
A shovel full of snow weighs between 1 and 5 pounds per inch of depth. That means a shovel with 6 inches of snow can weigh between 6 and 30 pounds. With how many shovel fulls even a small driveway requires, it's no wonder so many have issues.
The other injury threat, of course, is slipping and falling on ice which can cause broken bones and other bone and joint injuries. With both of these scenarios, having someone else outside with you or checking on you could be the difference between life and death.
And don't forget to give plows space! Plows need the full lane, and can do what you may consider to be unexpected like backing up or turning around.
You also don't want to follow too close as the salt and sand they are putting on roads can damage your car if you're too close.
Note that plows can have green lights beginning this year, so be aware that flashing green lights are a sign of a snow plow or other municipal vehicle working to keep roads safe.
The other thing to consider is keeping kids away from roads and snow drifts. I know that those piles seem like they'd be great for making forts, but plow drivers won't see your kids in there as they make a second pass.
Finally, just use common sense. Keep your hands out of snow throwers. Even with the engine off there is still some stored energy in the auger. Use a stick or shovel to clear packed snow from inside the snow thrower.
And just take your time. With snow removal, that's the best way to keep yourself safe.